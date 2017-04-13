2 WEIDEN ST., No. 8, ST. CATHARINES, Ont.

ASKING PRICE $199,000

SELLING PRICE $219,300

TAXES $1,586 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 18

LISTING AGENTS Sean Cowan, Drew and Jayne Woolcott, Re/Max Escarpment Woolcott Realty Inc.

The Action: To drive up traffic to this two-storey townhouse in St. Catharines it was decluttered, staged and listed without an offer date early March. Those efforts, among other things, resulted in three offers.

“It’s hard to get anything in St. Catharines for that price, it was also an end unit and it had three bedrooms … so we priced it a little higher than the last one that sold,” says agent Sean Cowan, who notes that deal occurred years ago.

“People didn’t want to get into competition for it, but when someone put their hat in, everyone wanted to try, too.”

What They Got: Townhouses at Weiden Pines were constructed in the 1970s, so this 917-square-foot property was improved with an updated roof, kitchen and flooring throughout.

There are entertaining areas on the main and lower levels, as well as outdoors in the private yard off the dining room. The second floor is reserved for three bedrooms and sole bathroom.

Although this townhouse has a private driveway, visitor parking is provided. Monthly common fees of $295 cover cable and water.

The Agent’s Take: “End units, no matter what, are a little more prestigious because you only share one wall with somebody, so in a sense it can have more privacy,” Mr. Cowan states. “There were a lot of local buyers and first-time buyers looking at it, trying to get into the market.”

Report Typo/Error