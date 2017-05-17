11 Michael Power Place, No. 806, Etobicoke

ASKING PRICE

$299,900

SELLING PRICE

$340,060

TAXES

$1,555 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Five

LISTING AGENTS

Dianne Chaput, Colette Chaput-Villamizar and Brian Chaput, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The Action: Five buildings form Port Royal Place, yet this one-bedroom unit was nearly the only available prospect for buyers in January. About 60 shoppers requested tours and nine submitted offers.

“Often times at this price point, people don’t invest in staging. [But] we treated this like it was a million-dollar property and that really worked to our benefit because it showed really well,” agent Colette Chaput-Villamizar says.

“When we sold, it was the first time that building has seen multiple offers to that degree. They usually achieve close to asking, but rarely would they go over the asking price.”

What They Got: Recent renovations were done on the kitchen and bathroom of this roughly 14-year-old suite, but the rest is still classic, such as hardwood floors in the bedroom and principal area. The latter also has a balcony.

Ensuite laundry facilities, a locker and parking round out the unit. Monthly fees of $378 cover utilities, fitness and party rooms.

The Agent’s Take: “What I like about the building is it feels really well managed and it’s also in close proximity to the GO train and subway. So for that price point, you have really great access to downtown,” Ms. Chaput-Villamizar explains.

“[Plus] there are a lot of restaurants popping up, so it’s gentrifying and changing, and becoming more attractive now. It doesn’t feel as isolated as it used to five to 10 years ago.”

