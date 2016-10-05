Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

24 RIDLEY BLVD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,595,000

SELLING PRICE $2,650,000

TAXES $6,317 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Eight

LISTING AGENT Andrea Stark, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: Early this summer, house hunters in Lawrence Park could only browse a few properties, including this detached residence with a private driveway on a 32-by-125-foot corner lot. About 90 buyers passed through its doors and three re-entered the premises with offers, although one bowed out at the last minute.

What They Got: Just a block west of Yonge Street is this 1930s residence, which retains a traditional atmosphere with a fireside living room and formal dining area, but a more casual one with a more-than-20-year-old addition that opened up the kitchen to a new sunken family room with a wood-burning fireplace and patio access.

Highlights in the largest of four carpeted bedrooms upstairs consists of cathedral ceilings and an ensuite, which is the largest of three bathrooms, with a skylight and heated floors.

The basement contains an office and recreation room.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s very unusual for the area. It’s a very handsome centre hall with a lot of character, a lot more than most properties in the area,” agent Andrea Stark says. “[Plus] my clients had renovated it and added onto by architect, George Baird, who is an award-winning architect.”

The land and location was another bright point. “A lot have 25-foot frontages, but this one was 32. But because it’s on a corner and has city land beside it, it felt like it had another eight-feet or so,” Ms. Stark notes.

“[In addition] this can be considered a Cricket Club home and is walking distance from Yonge Street shops, as well as the in-demand John Wanless and Lawrence Park school district.”

 

 

