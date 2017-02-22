8 SUNSHINE DR., RICHMOND HILL, Ont.

ASKING PRICE $719,900

SELLING PRICE $710,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $249,000 (2004); $172,901 (1998); $177,000 (1993)

TAXES $3,033 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 24

LISTING AGENT Asher Horowitz, Realty Toronto Inc.

The Action: Visitors to this freehold townhouse with an attached garage seemed more aware of the railway tracks than the David Dunlap Observatory just beyond the trees on the other side of the street. But it still had more than 100 showings over the course of three weeks before a solid $710,000 deal was negotiated late last year.

What They Got: Within the past decade, this two-storey townhouse was refreshed with new roofing, windows, heating and cooling systems, as well as improvements in the largest of three bathrooms and a kitchen, which also has a walkout to a new interlocking patio on the 20-by-100-foot grounds.

Carpeting was also replaced with hardwood floors in all three bedrooms and the living and dining areas, and laminate laid in the lower-level family room.

The Agent’s Take: “I don’t think most people realize there is a real observatory close by, but what’s really appealing about it is that it’s close to Yonge Street and all the amenities,” agent Asher Horowitz says. “And that area is getting built up so much, it’s very convenient and it’s not far from the 407 [highway].”

The allure of this specific property was its impeccable condition. “It was totally updated throughout, so it showed very well, even though the property was about 30 years old,” Mr. Horowitz notes.

