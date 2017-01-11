26 McNairn Ave., Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$1,388,000

SELLING PRICE

$1,630,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$998,000 (2013); $845,000 (2009); $512,000 (2003); $467,000 (2001); $356,000 (1996)

TAXES

$6,632 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

One

LISTING AGENTS

Elli Davis and Shawn Venasse, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: Around Yonge Lawrence Village late last year, house hunters often encountered bidding wars over residential real estate as soon as anything surfaced. Before that could happen at this detached house on a 25-by-121-foot lot, one of the first 10 visitors devised a strong pre-emptive offer to make it theirs within 24 hours.

What They Got: Much like the classic brick façade of this two-storey residence built in the 1930s, the interior preserves traditional elements, such as a fireplace in the living room and wainscoting around the dining area.

Contemporary additions include tile floors, marble counters and stainless-steel appliances in the galley kitchen, which opens to a family room with a skylight and walkout to a deck, patio and fenced-in backyard.

The basement is completely open with a recreation area, while the top floor is divided for three bedrooms, including one with a tandem sitting room and a master with a walk-in closet and semi-ensuite, which is the largest of two bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “It retained the old charm, but had nice new details,” agent Elli Davis says. “It had a large family room addition at the rear of the house, which really was the selling point of the house.”

Although this home has a garage for a vehicle, it’s also a short stroll to amenities on foot. “It’s in a great location north of Lawrence, south of York Mills, you can walk to the York Mills subway and Yonge Street shops,” Ms. Davis notes.

Report Typo/Error