As the wind kicks up golden leaves on an unseasonably warm, late-October day, the sun struggles to break through thick, grey cloud. A car slows to take in the muscular, modern house; when the driver notices three people standing in the front yard, pointing to rain-chains and hidden eavestroughs, he speeds up. A few minutes later, another car pauses before passing.

“Whenever I’m out on the front stoop after work with the dog, it’s steady traffic of people who just happen to be walking up the street,” chuckles homeowner Daryl Klein, a 43-year-old creative director at advertising agency Bob’s Your Uncle. “A couple of months ago, someone rang the doorbell and said: ‘Sorry for bugging you, I just had to tell you I love your house.’

“I’m actually kind of surprised,” he continues. “I know it’s a different-looking house – well, not that different – but the overwhelming positive reaction from people, it’s crazy.”

Daryl Klein says his house has attracted many admirers. (blackLAB architects)

That might be because the home doesn’t look as if it was ripped out of the pages of Dwell magazine to be dropped, willy-nilly, onto the corner lot with little regard for its surroundings. Although it has unconventional seamed-metal siding, a jaunty fenestration pattern and a floating platform balanced on poured concrete, the overall gable shape is a familiar one.

“All of those details create this very contemporary feel, but it also harks back to the traditional feel of this neighbourhood,” agrees architect Joe Knight of blackLAB architects, who put virtual pen to paper with colleague Andrea Kordos a few years ago for Mr. Klein, Lillian Manea, their two children, and Axl the 140-pound Anatolian Shepherd.

(blackLAB Architects)

He’s right: Here in the Sunnylea neighbourhood near Park Lawn Road and the Queensway, it’s all single-storey and one-and-a-half storey 1950s bungalows with dormer windows and vaguely colonial detailing.

It’s not easy to get the balance right. Cheap out and it shows. Go too big and you’re giving the middle finger to your neighbours. The trick is to be authentic: a stark, stuccoed box with a flat roof is no more Modernist than a turreted and fake-columned McMansion is a historic home.

Massing and proportion are key: “The devil is in the details,” Mr. Knight offers, “and we thought long and hard about them in this house.”

Skylights fill the front atrium with light. (blackLAB Architects)

“This is our sixth house together, and when we were working with Joe we thought a lot about making sure that we were using every room,” Ms. Manea adds. “We’ve had old Victorians where you never sit in the living room.”

All of that thinking has produced a mini-masterpiece that stands out without offending, sits ungreedily on the original 1950s foundation (there are original walls, too, but you’d never know it), and, inside, trades square footage for sensory pleasure.

Open the front door to this 1,000 sq. ft. home and one’s frontal lobe lights up as it processes a 25-foot-high atrium space filled with photons raining down from multiple skylights. Straight ahead, on the opposite wall, another glassy door offers a visual extension of the space; above, a catwalk connects the “adult wing” from the two children’s bedrooms.

The kitchen features a massive stainless-steel island. (blackLAB Architects)

“We always liked the idea of an open volume,” Mr. Klein says. “Friends, when they first came in here, said: ‘I can’t believe how big this place is.’”

“This is why you hire an architect,” agrees Mr. Knight, 35, a Stratford-upon-Avon native who studied at the Manchester School of Architecture and started blackLAB almost five years ago with three other partners. “We’re going to think about things that aren’t just square footage related.”

And when they do think about square feet, it’s things like ‘how do we get rid of space-eating hallways while still defining specific areas?’ Here, it’s done by emphasizing length: standing in the foyer at the mid-point of the floor plan, one can look all the way to the living room’s corner window – “That’s the pièce de résistance for me,” Mr. Klein says – or in the opposite direction to pick up the shine of the kitchen’s massive, stainless steel kitchen island.

Walk into the tidy kitchen (once a pair of tiny bedrooms in the original bungalow) and an eye-level window over the dining nook edits the view of the neighbour’s home while massive sliding glass doors turn the north-facing deck into an extension of the space.

A skylight behind the master bedroom's headboard brings light into the dressing area. (blackLAB architects)

Well-placed windows and skylights abound, in fact, and transform dark spots into welcoming ones. Behind the master bed’s white oak headboard (which doubles as a closet on the other side), a skylight brings light into the dressing area; another in the master bath carves away enough of the sloping ceiling that a taller person can stand at a distance from the mirror. Mr. Knight calls openings such as these “off topic, a little bit less structure,” with a grin.

And speaking of structure, Mr. Klein’s “brother from a different mother,” an experienced house-framer, was called upon to frame the home back in the summer of 2014 to keep costs down while Mr. Klein and his father-in-law provided additional muscle. Mr. Klein also purchased a paint-sprayer and tackled all of the painting himself. These efforts, he says, brought construction costs down to approximately $350 a square foot.

Architect Joe Knight chats with homeowners Lillian Manea and Daryl Klein at their home on the Kingsway. (Dave LeBlanc for the Globe and Mail)

When the low, late-afternoon sun finally does breaks through the clouds to wash the smooth metal cladding with golden light, it looks like it could’ve cost twice that much.

“It’s very clean, simple,” Mr. Knight says, as a young couple on the sidewalk stop to admire the house. “I think the best and strongest architecture has a very simple diagram – to me you could sketch this on a napkin.”