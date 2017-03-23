After enjoying hundreds of years in the spotlight, the harpsichord – which produces a distinct, metallic sound by plucking rather than striking its strings – took a bow in the early 19 th century.

By 1910, however, when Jan Horatius Albarda was born in The Hague, a mini-revival was taking place: Englishman Arnold Dolmetsch was building them, and Polish-French enthusiast Wanda Landowska was teaching a new generation of students in France and Germany.

Mr. Albarda, however, wouldn’t turn his attention to the baroque instrument until much later. First, he had to train as architect-engineer at Technische Hogeschool Delft (now TU Delft), participate in a student rebellion, work under a leader of the Modernist movement, design approximately two dozen buildings in his native Holland and then move to Canada. Briefly in Peterborough and then in Toronto, he would design much more, enter competitions and see a curious round building rise in Etobicoke.

He was born into an affluent family. His father, Johan Willem Albarda, was a math teacher who would become a major force in politics and his mother, Anna Brals, was an art teacher. Taught to draw by his mother and exposed to architecture by family friends and architects next door, young Jan was predestined to become an architect: By the time he was 7 or 8, he was signing his drawings “Jan the Architect.”

His taste, even as a teenager, was for the new. Even before he began at Delft, his anger at the school’s “traditionalist” curriculum (brought on by the department head’s Catholic fundamentalism) prompted him to join a play, Man and Machine, put on by the radical Delfts Studenten Corps in 1928. Two years later, as a student, he’d co-organize the International Conference on Modern Architecture, which invited Bauhaus professors Marcel Breuer and Walter Gropius, and De Stijl architect/furniture designer Gerrit Rietveld, among others, to lecture. The event was not supported by the school.

Devoting his time to building harpsichords later in life, Albarda’s name is largely unknown in architectural circles today. courtesy of Karen Sandford-Albarda

Upon graduation, Albarda went to work for another De Stijl member, Jacobus (J.J.P.) Oud. Now married to Elske van der Veen – who grew up in Indonesia to Dutch parents – the talented architect soon found himself working on the massive B.I.M/Shell building in the late-1930s in The Hague (now occupied by Ernst & Young).

“J.J.P. Oud never could have realized the B.I.M. building without the aid of Jan Albarda,” states Delft Professor Jan Molema, an authority who began research (with Suzy Leemans) for Jan Albarda en De Groep van Delft in 2004 and released the Dutch-only book in 2010.

After working on everything from banks and private homes for Oud, Albarda struck out on his own. He did well. His daughter, Karen Sandford-Albarda (born 1939), remembers moving to a large, three-storey house in Wassenaar after the war; in addition to household servants, her father employed two architects, who worked with him upstairs. Since he was “a workaholic” and would often work late, she and her brother had to remain quiet.

She also remembers, as a very little girl, when the occupying Germans took her “soft-spoken” father hostage. He was valuable by then because his father, Johan Willem, was a high-profile minister in the Dutch government. By a stroke of pure luck, however, he was released in error: “As he was walking out of the prison, he was thinking they were going to shoot him in the back because he was escaping, but nothing happened,” she says, sitting in her Oakville, Ont., living room over 70 years later. “So from then on, we had to hide, and I remember him being under floors as we moved around to different places where people helped us.”

Perhaps because of this, in the spring of 1951, the Albardas immigrated to Canada. With a job lined up at Blackwell & Craig in Peterborough, Ont., the family moved into an “ugly, tiny duplex” at 597 McCannan Ave. While it’s unclear exactly what happened, Eberhard Zeidler’s arrival at the same firm that year meant a departure for Albarda, so a position with the established Toronto firm of Allward & Gouinlock, fresh from completing a number of buildings for the University of Toronto, was secured. After commuting for a short time, the family moved to 14 Riverdale Dr. in Thistletown, which Ms. Sandford-Albarda says was “very beautiful.”

“It was a very small village and, originally, it had a general store/post office and it had a meat market, I think, and not much more than that on the four corners of Albion [Rd.] and Islington [Ave.]. And it gradually grew.”

Mr. Albarda’s career grew also. In 1954, after working for a few other firms, he formed a partnership with Eric W. Hounsom (1904-74). Hounsom had worked for movie-theatre specialists Kaplan & Sprachman, where he had penned the wavy-faced University Theatre in 1946 (now Pottery Barn). The duo worked on a few churches, including the sublime St. Andrew’s Anglican with its big, stone wall facing the intersection of Barkwin Drive and Wardlaw Crescent, and the Weston Municipal Building (both demolished).

St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, now demolished, at Barkwin Drive and Wardlaw Crescent in Etobicoke. courtesy of Karen Sandford-Albarda

By 1957, fundamental differences between the partners caused a breakup. In a letter dated Jan. 12, 1958, Mr. Albarda suggested that Hounsom’s love of “standards,” which “barricade any sound development,” was one of the chief reasons; another was Hounsom’s reluctance to learn from the European example, for which Albarda had the “greatest respect.”

Respect for the harpsichord was building in 1958: Summertime, Summertime by the Jamies, which featured the instrument, charted at No. 26 around the same time Albarda entered Toronto’s international competition for a new City Hall and watched his design for the Weston Swimming Pool materialize. By the time the Beach Boys’ harpsichord-heavy When I Grow Up to Be a Man came out in 1964, Albarda had built a harpsichord from a kit for his daughter, and another, this time from scratch, for a client.

Albarda designed Weston Swimming Pool in the late 1950s. courtesy of Karen Sandford-Albarda

By 1965-66, as Mr. Albarda sketched a circular medical building for Royal York Road, the radio was lousy with harpsichords.

The Royal York Medical Arts building is unlike Mr. Albarda’s other works. While his other designs were almost Scandinavian in their use of warm brick and sheltering rooflines, the flying-saucer-like structure at 1436 Royal York Rd. was a serious nod to the space age; its exposed, slanted steel legs and large, sculptural sunscreens seemed more appropriate to California. It was breathtaking. It still is, today, despite the beige-on-beige paint scheme that covers the original turquoise-and-white.

The original Royal York Medical Arts building, designed between 1965-66, was turquoise and white. courtesy of Karen Sandford-Albarda

It would be his architectural swan song. He’d been bitten by the harpsichord bug so badly, he’d written a book about them, Wood, Wire and Quill, which local good guys Coach House Press published in 1968. By the early 1970s, he was building them full-time, along with a few clavichords, spinets and virginals; he even worked to modernize the instrument rather than slavishly create replicas.

Albarda wrote a book, Wood, Wire and Quill, about harpsichords. courtesy of Karen Sandford-Albarda

By 1975, the strip malls of Rexdale had obliterated pastoral Thistletown, so the Albardas decamped to 14 Princess St., a stone house on the banks of the Grand River in Elora, Ont. By then, Elske, his wife, was an accredited music teacher. In 1989, four years before his death, Albarda built harpsichord No. 100 in his basement workshop. Many are still played around the world today.

A strange and beautiful journey, but Albarda’s name is largely unknown in architectural circles. Does his career 180 account for this? Or is it because most of his solo work is in Etobicoke? While Prof. Molema says Albarda was “quite happy” taking smaller jobs close to home, his daughter, Karen, tells a different story: “His architecture career was not happy; his career as a harpsichord-maker was, but as an architect not at all. There were a few buildings that made him happy, but all in all, I don’t think he reached the expectations that he had for himself.”

Should an English publisher be found for Prof. Molema’s book, perhaps then Jan Albarda will take his rightful place in the spotlight.