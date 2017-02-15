24 Aldergrove Ave., Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$599,000

SELLING PRICE

$821,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES

$437,500 (2012); $298,000 (2008)

TAXES

$2,951 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Eight

LISTING AGENT

Nick Ntoukas, Costa Ntoukas and Liam Docherty, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: There are three parks within a five-minute walk of this updated, semi-detached house on a 16-by-105-foot lot, including one that’s home to the East Lynn Park Farmers’ Market. Buyer interest, already strong, was further piqued by a drone video commissioned by the listing agents, which was viewed more than 11,000 times.

Once the two-bedroom house hit the market, 10 visitors immediately came forward with bully offers. They were told to return on the offer date, when fully 31 offers were made. Some of those bids included offers from buyers who had courted a similar house nearby that eventually sold for $925,000.

Agent Costa Ntoukas attributed the overwhelming interest to a lack of inventory in the market.

“It’s mostly due to the fact there are 48 per cent less listings this January than there were last January. And even last January, inventory was already too low.”

What They Got: Since its initial construction in 1921, this 1,135-square-foot house has undergone several makeovers, from the remodelling of the kitchen and two bathrooms by previous owners to the addition of new windows, porches, wiring and hardwood floors by the sellers.

Both the living and dining areas are open-concept, as well as the recreation room in the 534-square-foot basement.

The Agent’s Take: “There’s a park in front of it, which is nice,” Mr. Ntoukas says.

“[And] it has a main-floor powder room, which is rare, and they redid the porches, so they did a really good job making it tasteful, which makes a huge difference in the way it shows and amount of interest it garners.”

