58 ALCORN AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,575,000

SELLING PRICE $1,525,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $979,000 (2011); $485,000 (2000)

TAXES $6,914 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Eight

LISTING AGENT Boris Kholodov, Royal LePage Real Estate Services. Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: Prior to this sale, the last townhouse on popular Alcorn fetched $1.4-million. But with optimal market conditions this summer, this three-bedroom townhouse brought in a $1.525-million bid from one of the 50 shoppers granted private tours, even with the competition of other houses listed on the street.

What They Got: On the site of a former bakery are stately townhouses, including this 1,640-square-foot residence on a 14-by-77-foot lot. It has a three-storey plan with a rear garage accessible via a family room in the 363-square-foot basement.

The main floor is set up with an eat-in kitchen off the foyer, a central dining area and a fireside living room with ceilings 17 feet above, two-storey windows and sliding doors to a custom deck.

Highlights upstairs range from a third-floor bedroom with a deck and a second-floor master with a five-piece ensuite, which is the largest of three bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s one of the smaller units out of the Bakery townhouses,” agent Boris Kholodov says.

“So it’s a house in move-in condition in the right location at the price level that is still accessible to many buyers.”

However, this roughly 30-year-old property could be worth much more with some changes. “There were several updates that were done by the current owners … like the master bedroom and the powder room, but they have also left some things untouched, like the kitchen,” Mr. Kholodov notes.

“So it offered a good balance of value and features.”

