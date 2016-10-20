Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Done Deal, 58 Alcorn Ave., Toronto (KooistraMEDIA)
Done Deal, 58 Alcorn Ave., Toronto (KooistraMEDIA)

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

58 ALCORN AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,575,000

SELLING PRICE $1,525,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $979,000 (2011); $485,000 (2000)

TAXES $6,914 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Eight

LISTING AGENT Boris Kholodov, Royal LePage Real Estate Services. Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: Prior to this sale, the last townhouse on popular Alcorn fetched $1.4-million. But with optimal market conditions this summer, this three-bedroom townhouse brought in a $1.525-million bid from one of the 50 shoppers granted private tours, even with the competition of other houses listed on the street.

What They Got: On the site of a former bakery are stately townhouses, including this 1,640-square-foot residence on a 14-by-77-foot lot. It has a three-storey plan with a rear garage accessible via a family room in the 363-square-foot basement.

The main floor is set up with an eat-in kitchen off the foyer, a central dining area and a fireside living room with ceilings 17 feet above, two-storey windows and sliding doors to a custom deck.

Highlights upstairs range from a third-floor bedroom with a deck and a second-floor master with a five-piece ensuite, which is the largest of three bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s one of the smaller units out of the Bakery townhouses,” agent Boris Kholodov says.

“So it’s a house in move-in condition in the right location at the price level that is still accessible to many buyers.”

However, this roughly 30-year-old property could be worth much more with some changes. “There were several updates that were done by the current owners … like the master bedroom and the powder room, but they have also left some things untouched, like the kitchen,” Mr. Kholodov notes.

“So it offered a good balance of value and features.”

 

 

