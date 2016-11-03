460 QUEENS QUAY W., No. 502E, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,048,000

SELLING PRICE $1,111,880

TAXES $5,225 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Five

LISTING AGENT Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: There aren’t often many opportunities to buy at the King’s Landing building, so this two-bedroom-plus-solarium suite drew in more than a dozen visitors within a few days this summer. It sold in under a week in a three-way bidding war.

What They Got: On the south side of a 30-year-old mid-rise – with optimal views of Lake Ontario – is this 1,672-square-foot unit with a balcony accessible from both bedrooms and a sunroom with a curved glass ceiling.

Set further back from the windows is an open living room, a dining area and renovated kitchen behind pocket doors, as well as two full bathrooms, laundry and storage facilities.

The unit comes with parking and monthly fees of $1,211 to cover water, security and amenities, such as a pool and tennis court.

The Agent’s Take: “King’s Landing is a very nice building built in the eighties and was very innovative for its time facing the waterfront,” agent Elli Davis says. “A lot of downsizers have bought in there and don’t move, and there’s a lot of downtown [professionals] who … like the access to the island airport and Financial District.”

Report Typo/Error