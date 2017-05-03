31 BOYTON RD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $989,000

SELLING PRICE $1,456,216

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $670,000 (2009); $540,000 (2006); $325,000 (2000)

TAXES $5,549 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Eight

LISTING AGENTS Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: Pent-up demand helped led to more than 80 private tours and three well-attended open houses for this semi-detached home in February. Several pre-emptive bids were lodged but rejected and seven offers turned up on the formal presentation date.

“It sold at a premium to other semis because of its size and the quiet street,” agent Irene Kaushansky says. “The last sale on the street was three years ago and that year there were only two sales.”

What They Got: This two-storey house on a 24-by-125-foot lot with parking pad was built in 1924. There is 1,062 square feet of living space inside, plus a lower-level recreation room.

The main floor has a living room with a fireplace and an updated kitchen that opens up to a dining area with sliding doors to a deck.

There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including one with heated slate floors.

The Agent’s Take: It’s a high demand neighbourhood in general and … a nice quiet, non-thru street, and the Maurice Cody school district was a big draw,” Ms. Kaushansky states. “[Plus] it was one of the few streets in the neighbourhood where you didn’t need permit parking to park overnight.”

