1125 MEADOWLANE CRES., PICKERING, Ont.

ASKING PRICE $534,900

SELLING PRICE $601,000

TAXES $4,730 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENTS Miranda McKenna and Laura Golbeck, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The Action: Just outside of Toronto’s eastern boundaries, Pickering properties traded hands quickly late last year, as demonstrated by the sale of this two-storey house in November. More than 60 buyers made time for private showings and public open-house tours, and five serious shoppers handed in bids.

What They Got: About 30 years ago, the sellers of this 1,895-square-foot residence had the builder modify the original three-bedroom plan so it features two sleeping quarters with private ensuites on the second floor.

The main floor is separated into four quadrants, including an eat-in kitchen and formal living and dining rooms. The rear family room also features a wood stove and walkout to a deck and 39-by-110-foot lot.

Extra space can be found in the built-in double garage and 974-square-foot basement with a powder room in the stairwell to the main floor.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a nice tree-lined street and has lots of access to walking trails,” agent Miranda McKenna states. “It’s superclose to amenities – like Pickering Town Centre is five to 10 minutes way – and easy access to the 401 [highway], so it’s really easy to get to from Toronto.”

That proximity was even more alluring to buyers on a budget. “Prices have gone up something like 30 per cent since last year, so a lot of people who are being outbid in the Toronto market – or can’t afford the Toronto market – are branching into Durham [Region],” Ms. McKenna notes.

“It’s only a two-bedroom home, so it did very well for what it was. Everything needed to be done.”

