Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Done Deal, 1125 Meadowlane Cres., Pickering, Ont.
Done Deal, 1125 Meadowlane Cres., Pickering, Ont.

Tight Toronto market draws buyers to Pickering Add to ...

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

1125 MEADOWLANE CRES., PICKERING, Ont.

ASKING PRICE $534,900

SELLING PRICE $601,000

TAXES $4,730 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENTS Miranda McKenna and Laura Golbeck, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The Action: Just outside of Toronto’s eastern boundaries, Pickering properties traded hands quickly late last year, as demonstrated by the sale of this two-storey house in November. More than 60 buyers made time for private showings and public open-house tours, and five serious shoppers handed in bids.

What They Got: About 30 years ago, the sellers of this 1,895-square-foot residence had the builder modify the original three-bedroom plan so it features two sleeping quarters with private ensuites on the second floor.

The main floor is separated into four quadrants, including an eat-in kitchen and formal living and dining rooms. The rear family room also features a wood stove and walkout to a deck and 39-by-110-foot lot.

Extra space can be found in the built-in double garage and 974-square-foot basement with a powder room in the stairwell to the main floor.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a nice tree-lined street and has lots of access to walking trails,” agent Miranda McKenna states. “It’s superclose to amenities – like Pickering Town Centre is five to 10 minutes way – and easy access to the 401 [highway], so it’s really easy to get to from Toronto.”

That proximity was even more alluring to buyers on a budget. “Prices have gone up something like 30 per cent since last year, so a lot of people who are being outbid in the Toronto market – or can’t afford the Toronto market – are branching into Durham [Region],” Ms. McKenna notes.

“It’s only a two-bedroom home, so it did very well for what it was. Everything needed to be done.”

 

 

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail

Also on The Globe and Mail

This Toronto townhouse went for almost $1.69-million (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail