321 PARK ST. W., DUNDAS, Ont.

ASKING PRICE $529,000

SELLING PRICE $548,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $380,000 (2016); $285,000 (2011)

TAXES $4,282 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENTS Drew and Jane Woolcott and Lisa Sandhar, Re/Max Escarpment Woolcott Realty Inc.

The Action: Earlier this year, Hamilton buyers were starved for options, so this detached residence downtown near Dundas Peak and Dundas Valley Golf and Curling Club was a hot commodity for outdoor enthusiasts. One visitor was lucky enough their offer went unchallenged as others waited in the wings in case the deal fell apart.

What They Got: Since the 19th century, a 60-by-120-foot lot has grounded this two-storey cottage with updated windows, roofing and mechanical systems installed within the past decade, plus a basement and private driveway.

The main floor is currently set up with a formal living room, an open dining area and an eat-in kitchen, as well as laundry room, the smaller of two bathrooms and one of three bedrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “You can see the escarpment – the Dundas Peak – and a lot of people loved that,” agent Lisa Sandhar says. “There are other streets in Dundas that have the older, grand Victorian homes … but a lot of houses on Park [Street] are cottagey and there are some new builds.”

In this case, the home is not heritage designated, so buyers could renovate as needed. “The first deed was from 1897, so this is an older cottage home and has a lot of character,” Ms. Sandhar notes. “You could tear down the kitchen since it was an addition and make a big bay window, so you could have a clear view of Dundas Peak.”

