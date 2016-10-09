Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A condominium building is seen under construction in Toronto, in this file photo. (© Aaron Harris / Reuters)
Brent Jang and Adrian Morrow

VANCOUVER and TORONTO — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Ontario government needs to focus on the supply side of housing to tackle affordability issues in the Greater Toronto Area while steering clear of taxing foreign buyers, says Tim Hudak, the Ontario Real Estate Association’s incoming chief executive officer.

“The province has artificially and dramatically limited land supply, particularly in the GTA and in the Niagara peninsula,” the former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader argued in an interview. “Maybe individually, restricting land supply would hit a balance between environmental protection and economic growth. But the accumulation has meant a severe and arbitrary restriction of land for new housing.”

