37 SHAFTESBURY AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,289,000

SELLING PRICE $1,289,000

TAXES $2,861 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Kimmé Myles, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: In a small enclave near Summerhill subway station, this three-storey townhouse was the first listed as a condominium since the complex changed from life lease status earlier this year.

So agent Kimmé Myles braced for curious buyers who stopped by two public open houses and as many as 30 who booked private showings this fall. By the seventh day on the market, one visitor circled back with a $1.289-milllion bid.

What They Got: Part of a 16-year-old complex, this two-bedroom townhouse comes with a backyard and lower-level access to a parking spot in a common garage.

The interior is updated with merbau wood counters in the kitchen and hardwood floors in the open living and dining areas. French doors open to the patio.

The second floor is a master retreat with a walk-in closet, Juliet balcony and six-piece ensuite; the largest of three bathrooms. The third level is divided into a den with balcony and a bedroom with cathedral ceilings.

Monthly fees of $962 cover water and shared music studio, games room, library, pool, hot tub and gym.

The Agent’s Take: “This was an unusual situation because it was recently converted into a condominium from a life-lease status,” Ms. Myles explains. “In this area, there are very few condominium townhomes and there are not that many townhouses to start with since it’s mostly an area with freehold houses.”

So this house suited buyers yearning for a carefree lifestyle. “It was only about 1,600 square feet and has two bedrooms plus an open-space den area, but what was really unique was the fact it was a great option for a downsizer, couple or single person,” Ms. Myles states.

“And the light in this townhome is so beautiful, it’s very bright.”

