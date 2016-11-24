5C BRUSSELS ST., ETOBICOKE, Ont.

ASKING PRICE $879,000

SELLING PRICE $928,000

TAXES $4,196 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Eight

LISTING AGENT Jody Thompson, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The Action: Freehold townhouses are few in number around Humber Bay Park, especially ones such as this three-storey townhouse on a 16-by-91-foot lot backing onto a ravine. So the seller profited from a four-way bidding war, selling for $49,000 over asking.

What They Got: Representative of the 26 townhouses within a less-than-20-year-old community is this three-bedroom model with a built-in garage and a private patio off a lower-level family room.

Inside, atop the stairs from the foyer is a kitchen with ceramic floors and granite counters and island, as well as an open dining area and rear living room with a gas fireplace and balcony.

A second balcony and fireplace are luxuries of a third-floor master, also with a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms.

Updated elements include carpeting upstairs and heating and cooling systems.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s very rare to come on the market, especially the ravine lots,” agent Jody Thompson says.

The fact little care is needed at this property made it an ideal condo alternative. “It’s a private street and they’re freeholds with an $85-a-month fee, which covers all the winter and summer maintenance and painting every three years,” Mr. Thompson notes. “So it’s a pretty unique situation.”

