78 Sir Williams Lane, Etobicoke
ASKING PRICE
$1,499,900
SELLING PRICE
$1,920,000
TAXES
$8,118 (2016)
DAYS ON THE MARKET
Seven
LISTING AGENT
JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.
The Action: The listing of this brick and stone bungalow in mid-March caused a commotion on the gently winding street. A busy agents-only open house and 50 private showings preceded the date set aside for reviewing offers. Twenty bids came in. “For that neighbourhood, we’d normally get maybe four or six offers; 20 is a lot,” says agent JoAnne Gludish.
What They Got: In the past six years, new roofing, air conditioner and double garage door helped extend the life of this three-bedroom bungalow on a 118-by-116-foot lot.
The interior retains an air of formality with a fireplace in the living room, separate family room with panelled walls and a dining area off the eat-in kitchen. The sunroom offers an exit to the fenced-in backyard and patio.
The basement allows for two guest rooms, a third bathroom and a recreation area with a wet bar and fireplace.
The Agent’s Take: “Princess Anne Manor has wide lots, like 80-feet is not unusual, and there are no 40-foot lots in there,” Ms. Gludish adds. “So this lot was very wide and deep … on a great street, in a great neighbourhood.”
This house’s sprawling one-level setup was also seen as a perk. “It just felt like a good house when you walked in, and it was also beautifully maintained with some upgrades,” Ms. Gludish adds.
"Most buyers … would improve the interior of the home, but not destroy it in any way."
