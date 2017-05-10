Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

78 Sir Williams Lane, Toronto
Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

78 Sir Williams Lane, Etobicoke

ASKING PRICE

$1,499,900

SELLING PRICE

$1,920,000

TAXES

$8,118 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Seven

LISTING AGENT

JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: The listing of this brick and stone bungalow in mid-March caused a commotion on the gently winding street. A busy agents-only open house and 50 private showings preceded the date set aside for reviewing offers. Twenty bids came in. “For that neighbourhood, we’d normally get maybe four or six offers; 20 is a lot,” says agent JoAnne Gludish.

What They Got: In the past six years, new roofing, air conditioner and double garage door helped extend the life of this three-bedroom bungalow on a 118-by-116-foot lot.

The interior retains an air of formality with a fireplace in the living room, separate family room with panelled walls and a dining area off the eat-in kitchen. The sunroom offers an exit to the fenced-in backyard and patio.

The basement allows for two guest rooms, a third bathroom and a recreation area with a wet bar and fireplace.

The Agent’s Take: “Princess Anne Manor has wide lots, like 80-feet is not unusual, and there are no 40-foot lots in there,” Ms. Gludish adds. “So this lot was very wide and deep … on a great street, in a great neighbourhood.”

This house’s sprawling one-level setup was also seen as a perk. “It just felt like a good house when you walked in, and it was also beautifully maintained with some upgrades,” Ms. Gludish adds.

“Most buyers … would improve the interior of the home, but not destroy it in any way.”

