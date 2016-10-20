172 HUMBERVALE BLVD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,899,000

SELLING PRICE $2,075,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1,255,000 (2010); $980,000 (2007); $499,000 (1999)

TAXES $8,186 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Dan Brown, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: There are few lots in Sunnylea as large as this; a detached residence on a 50-by-442-foot ravine lot backing onto Mimico Creek. So, after a week this summer filled with 50 private showings and open-house events for agents and the public, two parties duelled to present the sellers with the best offer.

What They Got: Fronting a quiet Sunnylea street is an attached garage with entry into this two-storey residence with extensive outdoor space, from a front balcony off one of three upper bedrooms to a rear deck off the remodelled kitchen and open family room. The west-facing backyard is visible from large windows in most rooms, such as the combined living and dining area with a gas fireplace, as well as directly accessible from a fireside recreation room.

The Agent’s Take: “This house had an updated kitchen, as well as three updated bathrooms, but what really sold it is the backyard and the area,” agent Dan Brown says. “It’s in a very sought after school district: Sunnylea is a very small, intimate school, there’s only something like 200 kids who go there.”

In terms of the lot, many average 35- to 40-feet wide by 100- to 120-feet deep, while this one was much larger with room for a double garage and flat, open tableland.

“I used to live about six or seven houses up and my backyard dropped [into the ravine] after about 20 feet, and this one drops after 300 feet,” Mr. Brown states.

“There are only two or three lots in the neighbourhood like that, even in Toronto. It’s just shy of half an acre, which is unheard of.”

