30 FALLINGBROOK CRES., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $2,189,000

SELLING PRICE $2,375,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1,213,800 (2007); $208,692 (1999)

TAXES $8,983 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Five

LISTING AGENTS Dianne Chaput, Colette Chaput-Villamizar and Brian Chaput, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The Action: It’s been two years since the previous property sold on Fallingbrook Crescent, a coveted street near the Toronto Hunt Club and Lake Ontario, and that one fetched $2.183-million. So when this two-storey house on a 43-by-110-foot lot hit the market this summer, listed at just over that mark, a healthy offer was quick in coming and the house sold for $156,000 over asking.

What They Got: Across from a ravine at the end of a cul-de-sac is this 2,162-square-foot house with a built-in garage accessible via a 669-square-foot basement with a bedroom and recreation room with a fireplace.

Original to the centre-hall plan is a living room with a second fireplace and a formal dining area, while the rear kitchen was redesigned and opened up to a family-room addition with a third fireplace, wet bar and doors to a patio and tiered garden.

For privacy, there are four upper bedrooms, including a master with one of four bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s just north of Queen Street by half a block and when you turn on Fallingbrook Crescent, it’s like your own private oasis, there's deer and fox, it's crazy,” agent Brian Chaput says. “And you have water views and you have a ravine.”

While the house has a traditional stone façade, the interior was modernized with conveniences ranging from a new main-floor powder room to a stylish faucet over the stove to fill large pots.

“[The sellers] put in a small addition at the back and did everything custom to their specifications, so all our offers were from empty nesters or people who want to feel like they’re in a hip space, not so much a kid’s house,” Mr. Chaput states.

“One feature I loved is a wet bar next to the kitchen. The countertop was quartz with a leather finish on it, I think all the men that walked through the house loved it.”

