64 ROSEVEAR AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $579,000

SELLING PRICE $658,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $474,000 (2014); $336,500 (2009); $197,000 (2001); $154,500 (1999)

TAXES $2,770 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Six

LISTING AGENTS Ken Mazurek, Sandra Pate and Lina Risi, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: Near a 15-acre park with everything from a cricket pitch to a splash pad, this two-bedroom bungalow with parking on a mutual driveway was especially popular among first-time buyers and downsizers late last year.

After less than a week on the market, in which roughly 80 groups toured the interior, five offers were collected.

“We’ve seen bungalows more in East York get a premium, so this area is starting to grow and develop and see more activity,” agent Ken Mazurek says. “Neighbours next door have a similar layout and added a second storey, so we’re starting to see … more of these original bungalows get topped up or basements getting finished.”

What They Got: Since 1928, a 27-by-145-foot lot lies beneath this bungalow with original stained-glass windows in some rooms, a plate rail circling the dining area and crown mouldings and a brick fireplace in the living room.

In recent years, a new porch was added, kitchen renovated with tile floors and a four-piece bathroom refitted with a sliding entry door.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s just nine doors down from Dentonia Park,” Mr. Mazurek notes. “The large backyard was a definite selling feature and the house had wonderful curb appeal.”

The house also has a good mix of old and new features. “It was an immaculately maintained home that was full of original charm with some lovely updates,” Mr. Mazurek states. “The partially finished basement has a separate side entrance so there are countless possibilities to finish it as a den and office or make an in-law suite.”

