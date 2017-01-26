24 HUGO AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $649,000

SELLING PRICE $870,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $365,000 (2011); $187,500 (2001)

TAXES $2,594 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Five

LISTING AGENT Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The Action: Within a three-week period last fall, three semi-detached properties clustered on Hugo Street all sold far beyond their asking prices. It started with the most updated one, which was this modernized home on a 16-by-110-foot lot in the middle of a street bookended by parks. Showings were non-stop and open houses packed with 75 buyers each day. The first visitor to submit a bully offer prevailed with a $870,000 bid – although four other offers were submitted. (Of the other properties, 20 Hugo St. sold next for 140 per cent of asking, then 19 Hugo St. sold a few weeks later for 116 per cent of asking.)

What They Got: The seller’s expertise in construction was evident in the recent renovation of this 106-year-old house, complete with a basement remodelled with laminate floors and pot lights in the recreation and guest rooms, as well as a front entrance.

The main floor is fairly open with an office off the foyer and a central living area visible from a kitchen updated with hardwood floors and a walkout to a deck, patio and garage facing a laneway.

The second floor is divided for just two bedrooms and one of two bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a sweet little street just one block long and it’s banked on both sides by parks, so the setting is pretty glorious,” agent Nutan Brown says.

“And it’s within the Junction Triangle, so that area is getting a lot of new, interesting retail, developments and restaurants.”

Buyers were also enthralled this home’s appearance belies its age. “It was a contractor’s own home, so the quality and materials were exceptional,” Ms. Brown explains.

“For an urban garden, the planting were lovely and … they had an overhang from the garage and neighbour’s property where they huge artwork, so it was like an outdoor living room.”

