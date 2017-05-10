2 Old Mill Dr., No. 810, Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$549,000

SELLING PRICE

$560,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$392,054 (2015)

TAXES

$2,937 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Six

LISTING AGENT

Nancie McLeod, Sutton Group Old Mill Realty Inc.

The Action: Without other sellers to contend with at Two Old Mill, the owner and designer of this one-bedroom-plus-den suite had about two dozen shoppers in February. Five visitors waited one week to table their bids and the most favourable one was accepted immediately.

“Condo [sellers] are now holding back offers; it never used to be the case,” agent Nancie McLeod says. “The two [Old Mill] buildings are in big demand for renters and young professionals as they are close to the subway, and also in big demand for downsizers who want to stay in the ’hood.”

What They Got: The interior designer who fashioned all the suites in two fairly new buildings by Tridel, acquired this 683-square-foot suite for himself and personalized it with flat ceilings, additional chandelier outlets, a wider bathroom vanity and bathroom tiles extending along the walls from the shower area.

The layout is modern with an open den and kitchen off the foyer, while the bedroom and joint living and dining area are situated by windows and sliding balcony doors respectively.

Monthly fees of $527 goes towards concierge and upkeep of a gym, pool, guest suites and rooftop garden with an outdoor kitchen.

The Agent’s Take: “The unit owner was the interior designer for the building – Alex Chapman, retired principal at U31 – so he had tons of upgrades,” Ms. McLeod says. “In addition, it was south-facing, just under the penthouse level, and the locker and parking spot were in choice locations. These were the advantages of buying pre-construction.”

Report Typo/Error