45 Sudbury St., No. 4506, Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$549,900

SELLING PRICE

$668,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$440,000 (2015); $360,000 (2012); $269,000 (2006); $185,500 (2001)

TAXES

$2,476 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Five

LISTING AGENTS

Gigi von Anrep and Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The Action: To lure buyers to this urban townhouse, there were three open houses, including one Thursday evening to catch renters commuting home from work. The exposure helped produce five bids early March.

“I was very happy to see $668,000 for my buyers because another [comparable home] sold for $640,000 without parking and this has parking,” agent Gigi von Anrep says. “There are 50 per cent less listings, so naturally all those buyers are getting desperate and there are that many more offers on a listing, which pumps up the price.”

What They Got: In a small, stacked townhouse complex, this upper-level suite offers 850 square feet of space across two floors with south-facing windows, a rooftop deck and street-level entry.

An interior staircase leads up to an open entertaining area and kitchen with bar seating along the granite peninsula. The floor above features two bedrooms, a renovated bathroom and laundry room.

The unit’s parking spot is outdoors. Monthly fees of $403 cover utilities.

The Agent’s Take: “What I love about Sudbury Street is how it’s nestled between Queen West and Liberty Village … so you’ve got ease of access to the highways, parks and downtown, and also a lot of options for transit,” Ms. von Anrep explains.

