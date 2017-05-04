Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

111 BENJAMIN HOOD CRES., VAUGHAN, Ont.

ASKING PRICE $678,000

SELLING PRICE $685,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $178,981 (2000)

TAXES $3,320 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

LISTING AGENT Patrice Gale, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: After testing out the market for a short period, this freehold townhouse had better reception once its price was dropped to $678,000. A turnout of about 60 visitors, from bachelors to young families, resulted in two offers.

What They Got: More than 1,250 square feet of living space is contained within a two-storey frame built about 17 years ago on a 20-by-91-foot lot.

The layout is fairly contemporary with an entertaining area by the fireplace, an open dining area and a rear kitchen with access to the private backyard and garage.

A central staircase connects to a lower-level recreation room and an upper landing with three bedrooms. The master bedroom has private access to one of three bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “There were other similar properties [available], but they were a little more expensive and a little bit bigger, so this offered extra value,” Ms. Gale notes. “The other advantage was it’s on a really quiet street, literally steps to a highly rated school.”

 

 

