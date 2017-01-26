54 CHURCH ST., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $569,000

SELLING PRICE $625,000

TAXES $3,495 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Anita Merlo, Bosley Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Church Street in Etobicoke east of the Weston Golf & Country Club had several houses for sale late last year, running the gamut from rundown to renovated. The older elements were well preserved in this detached, two-storey residence, so it had several bids after 60 showings and well-attended open houses.

What They Got: Wood trims, ceiling medallions and an ornate banister are among the first indications this three-bedroom and two-bathroom Victorian was constructed circa 1869.

The layout is still formal with a traditional living room with a fireplace, separate dining area and a den off the hallway to an eat-in kitchen addition completed more than 90 years ago.

The basement and a shed provide ample storage. There’s also a long driveway on the 38-by-114-foot lot.

The Agent’s Take: “This was really unique because it’s got original Victorian character intact,” agent Anita Merlo says. “This had all the details, like medallions in the hallway, living room and dining room, and etched glass doors and carved wood trims on the doors and windows.”

Yet, buyers were pleased with neighbourhood upgrades, from a new UP Express stop to Artscape’s future arts and cultural hub. “Even the price point that it sold for is still really good value,” Ms. Merlo notes.

“Hopefully, Weston will get the attention it deserves because the homes are charming and the neighbourhood is great.”

