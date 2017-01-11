87 Woodlawn Ave. W, Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$2,595,000

SELLING PRICE

$2,575,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$1,750,000 (2013); $550,000 (1991)

TAXES

$9,810 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

12

LISTING AGENT

Boris Kholodov, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: Last fall, shoppers with multimillion-dollar budgets could contemplate ownership of numerous midtown properties, including this semi-detached house with private parking on a 17-by-177-foot lot near De La Salle College. Thirty visitors roamed the 2,281-square-foot interior and one circled back with an offer.

What They Got: Since 2013, this more-than-century-old Victorian was essentially stripped and rebuilt with upgraded roofing and mechanics to a reconfiguration of the basement with a front entrance, one of three bathrooms and a recreation room with an exit to a south-facing backyard with lights, landscaping and fencing.

Ten-foot ceilings remain above a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a central kitchen and dining area with a balcony.

Sliding balcony doors were added off two out of four bedrooms, which all have new walk-in closets.

The Agent’s Take: “There were other houses listed in the same price bracket, but this one offered a Victorian charm that others did not have,” agent Boris Kholodov says. “There are also more modern features that today’s purchaser appreciates.”

For instance, the most dramatic change within the three-storey frame involved relocating the main entrance to the basement, complete with a large mudroom closet and heated floors. “One of the benefits of having the entrance on the lower level in this case is the living room on the main level is a lot more private,” Mr. Kholodov notes.

