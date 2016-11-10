Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

West Toronto house with ‘very downtown’ feel gets five bids Add to ...

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

777 LANSDOWNE AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $799,900

SELLING PRICE $931,777

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $569,000 (2012); $452,000 (2011)

TAXES $4,025 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Six

LISTING AGENT Julie Kinnear, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: Just a three-minute walk north of Lansdowne station is a vacant TTC storage facility slated for major redevelopment across from a series of established, single-family homes. Among them is this detached house with a garage that mounted enough interest to generate five competing offers this fall.

What They Got: This 2 1/2-storey structure was erected on a 20-by-93-foot lot about a century ago, but the mechanics and living and dining rooms were all modernized by a previous owner.

The seller renovated all three bathrooms and the second-floor master bedroom as well as the eat-in kitchen, where stainless-steel appliances, tile backsplashes, a marble floor and Cesarstone-topped peninsula were installed. A rear entrance off the kitchen gives access to a new two-tiered deck and stone patio.

The lower level consists of a recreation room, while the upper floors are sectioned off for four bedrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “It was really well priced because it’s on a busier street, but comparable houses were not detached – usually they were semi-detached – and not as renovated,” says agent Julie Kinnear, who notes the street is destined to improve once work progresses on the TTC yard.

“It’s going to be residential, commercial, low-income and private; it’s going to be great. I think it’s going to add value and density, which means better shopping, restaurants and amenities.”

This house’s value has increased with modern touches, from a wood-lined alcove in the master to exterior trellises lined with foliage.

“What [the sellers] did was contemporized it. It had a suburban feel before and this time it’s very downtown, very cool, very white and bright with splashes of green,” Ms. Kinnear explains.

 

 

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail

Also on The Globe and Mail

Done Deals: Unique Cabbagetown Victorian boasts great view of Rosedale Valley (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog