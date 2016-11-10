777 LANSDOWNE AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $799,900

SELLING PRICE $931,777

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $569,000 (2012); $452,000 (2011)

TAXES $4,025 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Six

LISTING AGENT Julie Kinnear, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: Just a three-minute walk north of Lansdowne station is a vacant TTC storage facility slated for major redevelopment across from a series of established, single-family homes. Among them is this detached house with a garage that mounted enough interest to generate five competing offers this fall.

What They Got: This 2 1/2-storey structure was erected on a 20-by-93-foot lot about a century ago, but the mechanics and living and dining rooms were all modernized by a previous owner.

The seller renovated all three bathrooms and the second-floor master bedroom as well as the eat-in kitchen, where stainless-steel appliances, tile backsplashes, a marble floor and Cesarstone-topped peninsula were installed. A rear entrance off the kitchen gives access to a new two-tiered deck and stone patio.

The lower level consists of a recreation room, while the upper floors are sectioned off for four bedrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “It was really well priced because it’s on a busier street, but comparable houses were not detached – usually they were semi-detached – and not as renovated,” says agent Julie Kinnear, who notes the street is destined to improve once work progresses on the TTC yard.

“It’s going to be residential, commercial, low-income and private; it’s going to be great. I think it’s going to add value and density, which means better shopping, restaurants and amenities.”

This house’s value has increased with modern touches, from a wood-lined alcove in the master to exterior trellises lined with foliage.

“What [the sellers] did was contemporized it. It had a suburban feel before and this time it’s very downtown, very cool, very white and bright with splashes of green,” Ms. Kinnear explains.

