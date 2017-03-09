BUILDER/DEVELOPER Marlin Spring Developments

SIZE 421 to 1,200 square feet

PRICE Low $300,000s to $800,000s

CONTACT To register, visit WestBeachCondos.ca

Every year, developer Zev Mandelbaum travels south with his family to soak in the sun, sand and surf in Miami. He says he hopes his company’s latest condominium development can provide a similar experience for buyers without the hassle of stepping on a plane.

The six-storey project, called WestBeach, will be a few hundred metres north of Woodbine Park, Ashbridges Bay Park, the Martin Goodman Trail, boardwalk and beaches along Lake Ontario.

“At one end of South Beach [Miami], there is a park called South Pointe Park, which is a gorgeous park, and the condos there overlook the park and beach together,” says Mr. Mandelbaum, who is a principal at Marlin Spring Developments.

“When I walked to our site and was walking through [Woodbine] Park … I thought, ‘This reminds me of our time in Florida. This could very much be like Florida.’”

Some of the best vistas will be found in large units with terraces on the upper floors of the building, which will contain 89 units with one- to two-bedroom-plus-den plans to be released this month.

“We felt there was a lot of demand for larger units in the area, and we also have the south side with gorgeous views of the water, Woodbine Park and beach and we wanted to capitalize on that,” Mr. Mandelbaum explains.

“Being able to live for five or six-hundred-thousand dollars in a big unit, that you could never buy a house for in the area, you can literally live a luxurious lifestyle.”

Even buyers of smaller, lower-level units with balconies will have access to premium views from a common rooftop terrace or by taking a short stroll outside the project at 1624-1630 Queen St. E., just east of Coxwell Avenue.

“It’s for people who want the neighbourhood of the Beach. They want to feel that sense of community, that warmth of walking down the street and seeing neighbours walking with their kids or their dogs in the park and enjoying that outdoor lifestyle,” Mr. Mandelbaum states.

“By the same token, they want to have the amenities of a high-rise – the pet spa, the fitness centre, party room and rooftop with a barbecue and fire pit to entertain.”

The glass and brick structure by Graziani & Corazza Architects will also add nearly 8,000 square feet of retail space to expand on the eclectic shops, pubs and fresh food markets operating nearby.

“We see tremendous amount of opportunity because there are a lot of things happening in the area,” Mr. Mandelbaum says. “Live Nation just took a lease of a 2,500-square-foot theatre across the street, Alliance Cinemas is there, and there’s a fitness centre, LCBO and restaurants.”

Other attractions can also be reached easily by various forms of transit. “We have a stop right at the corner of our building for the streetcar, which gets you downtown in no time at all, and the GO station is not far,” Mr. Mandelbaum adds.

Designers U31 will outfit the open-concept suites with custom cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances and laminate floors.

A locker will cost $5,000 and parking $40,000 for larger suites. Monthly fees will be 60 cents a square foot when occupancy begins in December, 2019.

Report Typo/Error