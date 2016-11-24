80 QUEBEC AVE., No. 101, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $599,900

SELLING PRICE $710,800

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $290,000 (September, 2000); $300,000 (June, 2000); $195,000 (1994)

TAXES $3,398 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Eight

LISTING AGENT Dino Capocci, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: Just north of Bloor Street, High Park station and the public park is a boutique building, where this two-bedroom-plus-den corner suite was listed before Thanksgiving. Serious buyers scheduled their turkey feasts around private tours; four came back with their best offers, including the winning bid of $710,800, which set a record for the building.

What They Got: At the base of a nearly 40-year-old mid-rise is a small collection of two-storey units, such as this 1,250-square-foot version with four terraces, including one off the kitchen and second-floor bedroom.

The layout is semi-formal with open living and dining areas and a den upstairs, just down the hall from a master with a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms.

Everyday luxuries include laundry facilities, a locker and two-car parking, plus monthly fees of $909 to cover utility and cable costs and maintenance of a gym, pool, tennis court and party room.

The Agent’s Take: “I have done open houses on the Thanksgiving weekend and it’s rather slow, but it was really busy. I think I had about 60 couples through that day,” agent Dino Capocci says.

“My belief with the older condos is you get a lot more space for $710,000. It may sound high because it needs some work, but you’ve got space,” agent Dino Capocci says.

That even includes plenty of room to move outdoors. “Being on the main floor and two storeys, it actually had four terraces,” Mr. Capocci explains. “You might not see one like that again for five or 10 years.”





