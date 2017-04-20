Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

13 Sword St., Toronto

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

13 SWORD ST., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $899,000

SELLING PRICE $895,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $330,000 (2003); $241,000 (2001)

TAXES $4,231 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 14

LISTING AGENTS Michael O’Brien and Michael Grant, Bosley Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Cabbagetown had some properties for sale late last year, but few the size of this two-storey row home near Riverdale Park. While the first offer didn’t work out, a second one quickly firmed up at $895,000.

“It’s really a worker’s cottage. There are a few of them, but they’re still pretty rare,” agent Michael O’Brien says.

What They Got: This roughly 1,100-square-foot structure is wrapped in a board and batten façade constructed well over a century ago, but the interior is quite modern, renovated just over a decade ago.

The main floor features a combined living and dining area with a wood-burning fireplace, as well as a galley kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and double patio doors. Tucked further back outside is a pergola and a gate to parking off a lane behind the 12-by-127-foot lot.

The second floor offers one of two bathrooms, a master bedroom and an open den with a Juliet balcony.

The Agent’s Take: “[Thirteen] Sword is one of the smaller houses in the neighbourhood, but cute as a button,” Mr. O’Brien states.

 

