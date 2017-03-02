THE DEVELOPMENT 346 Davenport

BUILDER/DEVELOPER Freed Developments

SIZE 1,000 to 5,037 square feet

PRICE From $800,000s to $8,499,900

SALES CENTRE 346 Davenport Rd., west of Avenue Road, entrance off Designers Walk. Open Monday to Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7 p.m.; weekends from noon to 5 p.m.

CONTACT Phone 647-342-5775 or visit 346davenport.com

Past projects by Freed Development often included some smaller units for investors, but this, one of its newest infill projects, will cater strictly to end users in need of large and luxurious accommodations.

The nine-storey 346 Davenport will contain only 35 suites of between 1,000 and 5,037 square feet.

“The housing market values in Toronto are going up so steadily, there’s more and more interested parties to purchase condominiums,” developer Peter Freed says. “The location is fantastic and there’s not a lot of offerings in that area, especially a boutique, smaller building.”

Buyers have already snapped up half of the two- and three-bedroom units, which RAW Design outfitted with window-walls and intimate outdoor spaces.

“We’ve taken a modern, contemporary approach to the interior and exterior design of the building,” Mr. Freed says. “They’re very large, open-concept floor plans; some of the units have elevator access and the ceilings heights are very generous. We have a lot of units with 10-foot ceilings.”

The final unit tally may actually decrease as buyers still have the option of combining two units into one. For instance, a 5,037-square-foot penthouse priced at nearly $8.5-million can be created by joining two separate units. Left as individual units, one offers 2,801 square feet of living space, plus a rooftop terrace and pool.

“People love having their own pool on the roof of a building – it’s pretty amazing,” Mr. Freed says.

Residents will also have nearby access to the wide range of Yorkville’s boutique shops, bistros, groceries, galleries and museums.

“You can walk to Yorkville in five minutes, you’re just south of Forest Hill and just east of the Annex,” Mr. Freed explains. “We’re just surrounded by great neighbourhoods and you’re almost downtown, but not fully downtown, so people like that middle ground.”

A lobby will be the only common amenity, keeping monthly fees to 73 cents a square foot once occupancy begins February, 2019.

“There are a lot of choices for gyms in the neighbourhood, so some people would rather have choice and not pay for a gym in their own building,” Mr. Freed notes.

Suite decor by Burdifilek will consist of engineered hardwood floors and custom European-style kitchens with integrated appliances from brands such as Miele, as well as stone floors, wall tiles and counters in the bathrooms.

A parking stall will cost $70,000, but will be included at no additional charge with penthouse units.

