It is said that like attracts like.

All would agree that, during his dozen years in Peterborough, German-born, Bauhaus-trained architect Eberhard Zeidler was a dynamo, a force of bricks-and-mortar. In 1953, after only two years with Jim Craig and Walter Blackwell, he became their chief designer at the tender age of 27.

Canadian architect Eb Zeidler released his autobiography in 2013. Chloë Ellingson for The Globe and Mail

At about the time he collected his first Massey Medal in 1955 (for a small home for General Electric executive Richard Hamilton at 640 Walkerfield Ave.), he put drafting pen to paper for a much larger one for furniture dynamo Meyer Cherney. In his 2013 book, Building Cities Life: An Autobiography in Architecture, he called this his “really big dream house” because of its $60,000 budget.

Not long afterward, he’d design a split-level home for Mr. Cherney’s brother, Harold, at 99 Roper Dr.

The main living space at 99 Roper Dr. Rich Cherney

The Cherney brothers – Harry, Meyer and Lou – had started their empire with one downtown Peterborough shop in 1935; by the early-1970s, they’d pioneered the warehouse-retail hybrid as part of a five-store chain. Quoted in the Belleville Intelligencer in July 1973, Harry Cherney called the 40,000 sq. ft. Belleville store a “unique concept in furniture retailing.” It was: IKEA wouldn’t arrive in Toronto until 1977.

In 1971, a year after Harry Cherney’s first wife, Sylvia, passed away, the Roper Drive house would attract another force of nature: second wife Erica Cherney. Also a furniture maven, she quickly expanded her horizons, joining Trent University’s board of governors in 1979; the next year, she became the first woman to chair the board. She involved herself in the boards of the local symphony, charities, the arts council, the YWCA, and her synagogue and became vice-chair of TVOntario. In 1999, she was awarded “Citizen of the Year” by the Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce.

A piano once played by Gordon Lightfoot rests in the living room. Rich Cherney

Widowed in 1984, Erica Cherney was, however, never alone; at a posthumous induction into Peterborough’s “Pathway of Fame” last September (Ms. Cherney passed away at 84 in August, 2016), her youngest son, Rich Cherney, told the audience: “I look at the community and I look at each of you and you were her companions, you were confidants, you were her compadres.”

And let’s not forget that she had Mr. Zeidler’s lively work of architectural art to keep her company as well.

The foyer floor features pieces of travertine and salmon- and black-coloured quartz. Dave LeBlanc for the Globe and Mail

Last week, as I toured 99 Roper Dr. with Rich, his brother Mike and sister Karen, what struck me was just how lively it is. Simply put, it’s a home that dances. Underfoot, in the large foyer, it’s a riot of colour and movement as pieces of travertine and salmon- and black-coloured quartz float in a speckled sea of terrazzo. With three steps down into the sunken living room and another three to get back up to the formal dining area further on, it feels as if one is standing upon a stage.

As one steps down into the living room, the foyer “floor” descends as well as it snakes around the open fireplace as a long bench; look up, and the ceiling’s lapped cedar boards are a symphony of symmetry as they intersect with a creamy-white drop ceiling featuring hidden lighting.

The cedar ceiling boards intersect with a drop ceiling. Dave LeBlanc for the Globe and Mail

The west wall is a gaggle of floor-to-ceiling glass; as the sun sets each night, a slow-motion light show takes place. The brighter the show gets, the more the Lucite supports on the dining room’s “floating” sideboard disappear. A piano that was once illuminated by these windows – the imprints are still in the carpet – was tickled by Gordon Lightfoot in the late 1970s.

Standing at those big windows 35 years after moving away, Rich Cherney recalls: “Even when we lived here, this was the sticks. That fence that you see out there, on the other side of that was cattle. Every now and then it would fall down and we’d get a cow in the backyard.”

Floor-to-ceiling glass on the west wall illuminates the home. Rich Cherney

In the kitchen, there is more movement via original, solid-wood cabinets: sliding doors recede, opening doors pop out just a little. In one cabinet, a hidden shelf swoops upward to match countertop height, thereby expanding the food prep surface. This, Mike says, might be something his father designed, since he had designed a similar feature on the family’s gaff rig sailboat that used to slice across Lake Chemong. “The mast was too tall to go under the causeway, so he built a hinge into the mast that, with a couple of ropes, you could pull it down so it went horizontal.

“He was a frustrated designer,” he adds. “He ended up being a really successful businessman, but almost by accident.”

The kitchen features original, solid-wood cabinets. Dave LeBlanc for the Globe and Mail

The north end of the home is the two-storey portion. It contains the private areas, since Mr. Zeidler liked to place these into a separate wing whenever possible. First, there are two small children’s bedrooms (Mr. Cherney had two children with Sylvia), then there is a hallway bathroom with original tan sinks and tiles. A happy, period-pink bathroom with a completely separate water closet follows, and the wing ends with the master suite, which has a private balcony. The lower level contains a wood-panelled rec room, Harry’s small darkroom (he was an amateur photographer) and an additional bedroom that was tacked on when Erica and her brood arrived in 1971.

A period-pink bathroom in the northern wing of the home. Dave LeBlanc for the Globe and Mail

As one of that brood, Mike Cherney, hands me my coat, his voice grows solemn. When the house hits the market in a few months, he worries that the right person won’t come forward. He adds that when architect Bill Lett Sr. – another Peterborough force who worked with Ron Thom on Trent University – visited late last year, he told him: “‘You know what, Mike, hopefully whoever buys it keeps the middle part, at least.’

“It’s so beautiful,” Mr. Cherney says rhetorically as I reach for the doorknob. “And timeless, right?”

Timeless, certainly. And like attracts like.