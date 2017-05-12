Gabrielle Peters says she has nothing against religion. But she objects to the fact that she must listen to a Christian prayer if she wants to eat dinner in the communal dining hall of her publicly funded social-housing residence.

Ms. Peters thinks the prayer is an intrusion on tenants’ rights.

“I feel that it is an imposition of the landlord’s beliefs on the tenants, who, incidentally, pay for that meal,” says Ms. Peters, who usually makes her own meals in her unit. “This is housing. These are people’s homes. People have a right to feel comfortable and at ease and not have someone else’s religious beliefs imposed on them. As a disabled woman, I just want the right to live my life in the community and enjoy the same rights and freedoms as everyone else.”

