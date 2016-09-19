British Columbia has appointed a new watchdog for the real estate sector, which lost the ability to regulate itself following a Globe and Mail investigation that found unscrupulous realtors faced little to no punishment.

Micheal Noseworthy, a former real estate lawyer, has left his post as a high-level bureaucrat in the Yukon government to become B.C.’s new superintendent of real estate. His new job will include regulating the province’s 22,000 licensed real estate agents and investigating anyone operating without a licence, according to a Monday news release from the provincial Ministry of Finance.

Premier Christy Clark announced the end of self-regulation in June following the release a report from an independent panel struck to examine the industry. Ms. Clark said the panel’s findings showed the industry had failed to adequately regulate itself, and instead that system would be replaced by a beefed-up superintendent’s office and a series of tougher rules for agents.

Mr. Noseworthy was Yukon’s superintendent of real estate and insurance and was also in charge of regulating that territory’s doctors and lottery system.

“The new regulatory framework significantly increases council’s accountability to government and strengthens the overall governance of the real estate profession,” the release stated.

Former superintendent Carolyn Rogers, who also headed the provincial financial services regulator, left her post last month to accept a job in Ottawa at the federal bank watchdog. Before leaving, she oversaw an independent panel that concluded the real estate sector had become dominated by industry members who took disciplinary action only reluctantly.

In addition to taking over regulation, Ms. Clark said the government would implement the panel’s 28 recommendations, which included significantly higher fines.

The government is also in the process of overhauling the B.C. Real Estate Council, the body tasked with educating, licensing and investigating realtors and meting out discipline.

The Finance Ministry says it is replacing the council’s 14 industry members – elected by realtors and other industry insiders – with non-industry appointees, who must pass a skill-based eligibility assessment. Currently, only three government-appointed members represent the public’s interest.

The Finance Ministry release also said the superintendent’s office now has more resources to and is “is well-prepared to fulfill its role.”

Later on Monday, the premier was expected to reveal the latest in a series of announcements designed to address concerns about affordability in the housing market. The province has already introduced an additional tax on foreign buyers in the Vancouver region, which took effect at the beginning of August, and also introduced legislation clearing the way for the City of Vancouver to tax vacant homes.

