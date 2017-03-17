British Columbia has loosened its 15-per-cent tax on foreign home buyers to exempt several thousand international residents on provincial work permits and will hand out refunds to some who already paid the tax.

The government announced the policy change Friday, seven months after introducing a tax that has been criticized for being unfair to new immigrants living and working in B.C. The tax was applied to home purchases in the Vancouver region involving buyers who aren’t citizens or permanent residents.

Premier Christy Clark, who had hinted at changes earlier this year, said the new exemptions are aimed at making the Vancouver region more attractive to tech-sector professionals, who make up more than 900 of the 6,000 people who received work permits last year through the provincial nominee program.

Now, those who were on these visas when they bought a principal residence can apply for an exemption from the tax, which is credited for slowing down the region’s frenzied market after it was introduced last August. People in that group who have already paid the tax can apply for a refund.

Beginning this August, B.C. will also start giving rebates to foreign buyers who became permanent residents or Canadian citizens within one year of their purchase. But this group must have a principal residence and live in that home full time for a year, the release stated.

The province did not say how much money could be refunded, but noted that another 6,000 nominees will receive B.C. work permits this year and will be exempt from the tax.

With the unaffordable price of housing looming large over the provincial election this May, the Liberal government moved last summer to reign in Metro Vancouver’s market with the levy, which polls show a majority of citizens supported.

The government has repeatedly said there is no plan to extend the tax beyond the 22 communities it currently affects in the Vancouver region. Specifically, there have been calls to impose a similar tax in the Victoria area, which Canada’s housing agency recently singled out as an area experiencing a dangerous surge in home prices.

The latest official data showed that foreign citizens edged back into Metro Vancouver’s flagging real estate market months after the tax, but the percentage of buyers who are not Canadians or permanent residents is still well below the double-digit rates seen before it was introduced.

After sales nearly froze in August, foreign activity has remained highest in the two Vancouver suburbs of Burnaby and Richmond where, in the month and a half before the tax, almost one in four properties went to international buyers.

Report Typo/Error