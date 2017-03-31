Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Buyer finds affordable unit in ‘forgotten’ Marpole Add to ...

Kerry Gold

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

8915 HUDSON ST., UNIT 206, VANCOUVER

LISTING PRICE $335,000

SELLING PRICE $345,000

PREVIOUS SALE PRICE $225,000 (2006)

TAXES $978.19

DAYS ON THE MARKET 6

LISTING AGENT Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

The Action: The buyer had lost out on a previous listing in the same 19-unit building, so she was excited when this one came on the market, says listing agent Keith Roy, who marketed the unit online instead of listing with the Multiple Listing Service.

The sellers bought the unit new, 11 years ago, and sold because they wanted to upsize.

What They Got: The 604-square-foot, one-bedroom with den unit in Hudson Mews has private outdoor space, as well as a common area. The unit is bright, with hardwood flooring, with one underground parking space and transit nearby. Its assessed value is $342,000.

The Agent’s Take: “Marpole is the forgotten neighbourhood of the west side,” Mr. Roy says of the price, which is low compared with the rest of Vancouver.

“This layout had a long hallway, so the price per square foot wasn’t as high.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Kerry Gold on Twitter: @goldiein604

Also on The Globe and Mail

Toronto will outstrip Vancouver as Canada’s hottest property market in 2017: Royal LePage CEO (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail