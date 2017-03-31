8915 HUDSON ST., UNIT 206, VANCOUVER

LISTING PRICE $335,000

SELLING PRICE $345,000

PREVIOUS SALE PRICE $225,000 (2006)

TAXES $978.19

DAYS ON THE MARKET 6

LISTING AGENT Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

The Action: The buyer had lost out on a previous listing in the same 19-unit building, so she was excited when this one came on the market, says listing agent Keith Roy, who marketed the unit online instead of listing with the Multiple Listing Service.

The sellers bought the unit new, 11 years ago, and sold because they wanted to upsize.

What They Got: The 604-square-foot, one-bedroom with den unit in Hudson Mews has private outdoor space, as well as a common area. The unit is bright, with hardwood flooring, with one underground parking space and transit nearby. Its assessed value is $342,000.

The Agent’s Take: “Marpole is the forgotten neighbourhood of the west side,” Mr. Roy says of the price, which is low compared with the rest of Vancouver.

“This layout had a long hallway, so the price per square foot wasn’t as high.”

