528 ROCHESTER AVE., UNIT 311, COQUITLAM, B.C.

ASKING PRICE $219,900

SELLING PRICE $220,000

DAYS ON MARKET 8

TAXES $1,280.73

MAINTENANCE FEE $189.39 monthly

LISTING AGENT Rod Bahari, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The Action: The seller, who wanted to get a larger home, received four offers. The unit went to a first-time buyer. It sold quickly because the Lougheed Town Centre area is “about to explode with development,” according to listing agent Rod Bahari. It is also close to SkyTrain, shopping, and Highway 1.

The unit has a private patio.

What They Got: This one-bedroom ground-level unit in Coquitlam West has a private patio and one parking space.

The 514 sq. ft. unit has been updated, with new bathroom, laminate flooring, tiling, light fixtures, gas fireplace and in-suite laundry.

The building, built in 1998, includes club house, exercise room, recreation centre, guest suite and laundry.

The Agent’s Take: Both investors and first-time buyers made offers on the property. “I see this market continuing strong, with lots of activity over the next week as buyers race to secure homes prior to the October 17 deadline, when mortgage changes come into effect,” says Mr. Bahari. “As well, the completion of the Evergreen Line in December is continuing to fuel the Tri-Cities real estate market, with many buyers coming east from Vancouver and surrounding areas.”