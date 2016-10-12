Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Homes on West 14th Avenue in Vancouver, B.C. (Ben Nelms For The Globe and Mail)
Homes on West 14th Avenue in Vancouver, B.C. (Ben Nelms For The Globe and Mail)

Detached Vancouver home out of reach ‘by Canadian standards’: RBC Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brent Jang

VANCOUVER — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The dream of owning a single-family detached house in the Vancouver region won’t be within reach based on local incomes, even if typical prices in Canada’s most expensive real estate market were to tumble 30 per cent, according to a new report by Royal Bank of Canada.

While policy initiatives may make it easier for some buyers to snap up condo units in high-rises, “owning a single-detached home in Vancouver is unlikely to ever become affordable by Canadian standards,” RBC senior economist Robert Hogue said in a research note Wednesday.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brent Jang on Twitter: @brentcjang

Also on The Globe and Mail

Taxing empty homes will boost rentals, Vancouver mayor says (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog