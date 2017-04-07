1863 Stainsbury Ave., Unit 128, Vancouver

ASKING PRICE

not applicable

SELLING PRICE

$935,000

PREVIOUS SALE PRICE

$622,000 (2012)

DAYS ON MARKET

1

MAINTENANCE FEE

$336.29

TAXES

$2,250.79

BUYER’S AGENT

Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

The Action: This property did not have an asking price because it was not listed on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). Instead, the sellers were made an offer. That proved to be an advantage for the buyers in Vancouver’s frenzied condo market.

“Our clients were frustrated in their search for a new home, so we did a targeted mailing campaign by mail, in person, and online, to find our clients a home that was not yet on the market,” the buyer’s agent, Keith Roy, says.

A seller who’d been renting out the property and who’d been thinking of selling responded.

“The sellers had a great experience because they got a quick completion and they didn’t have to deal with selling a tenanted home,” Mr. Roy says.

The buyers got a townhouse that met their wish list and they also had time to get financing in place, as well as an inspection.

What They Got: The townhouse, built in 2008, is on the east side. The three-bedroom and two-bathroom unit has an open floor plan, with hardwood floors, a galley kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, and two patios with mountain views. It’s within walking distance of Trout Lake, Commercial Drive and the SkyTrain. It comes with one parking space.

The Agent’s Take: Because the property was not sold through MLS, the buyers didn’t have to compete with “a dozen other buyers,” Mr. Roy says.

“A lot of young families are struggling to find product they can afford and even if they can afford it, they don’t always win in multiple offers.

“Young families are a major driving force in the East Vancouver housing market. The demand for townhomes is getting stronger every week as more and more people keep losing in multiple offers.”

