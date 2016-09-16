Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Done Deal, 1188 Howe St., unit 302, Vancouver
Done Deal, 1188 Howe St., unit 302, Vancouver

Downtown Vancouver condo with large patio sells for $500,000 Add to ...

Kerry Gold

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

1188 HOWE ST., UNIT 302, VANCOUVER

LISTING PRICE $450,000

SELLING PRICE $500,000

PREVIOUS SALE PRICE $292,500 (2013)

DAYS ON MARKET Six

TAXES $956.03

MAINTENANCE FEE $288.16

LISTING AGENT Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

The Action: The buyer was another investor who allowed the tenant to stay in the suite. Listing agent Keith Roy kept showings to a minimum since the unit was tenanted. “I had a great virtual tour, lots of nice photos and one open house. A large outdoor space in downtown Vancouver in the middle of the summer is always a huge draw.”

The open house generated three offers and the condo sold for $50,000 over asking.

What They Got: The 560-square-foot one-bedroom unit is in a tower built in 1994, in the heart of downtown. The renovated suite includes hardwood floors, glass-enclosed shower, stainless-steel appliances, stone countertops and 300-sq.-ft. wraparound patio. The building features a full-time caretaker, swimming pool, hot tub, exercise room, sauna, parking and shared laundry. Pets and rentals are allowed.

The Agent’s Take: “While the market for detached houses has slowed down, condominiums continue to be very active and competitive,” Mr. Roy says.

 

 

Report Typo/Error

Follow Kerry Gold on Twitter: @goldiein60

Also on The Globe and Mail

In less than two days, this Mt. Pleasant home sold for $200,000 more than asking (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog