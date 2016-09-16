1188 HOWE ST., UNIT 302, VANCOUVER

LISTING PRICE $450,000

SELLING PRICE $500,000

PREVIOUS SALE PRICE $292,500 (2013)

DAYS ON MARKET Six

TAXES $956.03

MAINTENANCE FEE $288.16

LISTING AGENT Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

The Action: The buyer was another investor who allowed the tenant to stay in the suite. Listing agent Keith Roy kept showings to a minimum since the unit was tenanted. “I had a great virtual tour, lots of nice photos and one open house. A large outdoor space in downtown Vancouver in the middle of the summer is always a huge draw.”

The open house generated three offers and the condo sold for $50,000 over asking.

What They Got: The 560-square-foot one-bedroom unit is in a tower built in 1994, in the heart of downtown. The renovated suite includes hardwood floors, glass-enclosed shower, stainless-steel appliances, stone countertops and 300-sq.-ft. wraparound patio. The building features a full-time caretaker, swimming pool, hot tub, exercise room, sauna, parking and shared laundry. Pets and rentals are allowed.

The Agent’s Take: “While the market for detached houses has slowed down, condominiums continue to be very active and competitive,” Mr. Roy says.

