3531 W. 33rd AVE., VANCOUVER

LISTING PRICE $2.150-million

SELLING PRICE $2.170-million

DAYS ON MARKET 3

TAXES $7,197.17

LISTING AGENT Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

The Action: The seller of this Dunbar home is downsizing and the buyer is an offshore buyer, says listing agent Keith Roy. Despite the slowdown in Vancouver’s detached housing market, three offers were made on the house, which sold for above asking. After the home generated buzz at the agents’ open house, the public open house was cancelled.

What They Got: The 1926 house was fully renovated with a large addition in the 1980s. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs, hardwood floors, and a separate studio attached to the garage. In one of the city’s priciest neighbourhoods, it’s within walking distance to community centre, schools and shops.

The Agent’s Take: Mr. Roy says proper staging, photos and pricing helped pull in a desirable price, despite the downturn.

“It’s located on a busier street, but the deep lot gives the backyard lots of quiet and lots of privacy.” As well, the house has a small suite, which will be easy to rent out to a student, since the University of British Columbia is nearby

