319 E. 7th Ave., unit 310, Vancouver

Listing price

$635,000

Selling price

$720,000

Days on market

7

Taxes

$1,478.35

Maintenance fee

$393.24

Listing agent

Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select

What They Got: Listing agent Mary Cleaver says this condo’s size and location was a draw. The two-bedroom corner unit is 1,004 square feet. The 42-year-old building has larger units than typically built now. The unit was fully renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, hardwood flooring, window coverings, electrical, ceilings and crown moulding throughout. It has a wraparound balcony, wood-burning fireplace and pantry.

It’s steps to popular Main Street, Mount Pleasant Community Centre, schools and transit. It allows pets and rentals.

The Agent’s Take: “After a few years of stable condo prices, in the last three years or so, condos have really been impacted by the high price of a single family home or duplex anywhere in our city,” says Ms. Cleaver. “I find a number of young couples content to raise children in 1,000 square feet, if it means they can be close to where they work, and to live the active lifestyle that living in the centre part of Vancouver offers.”

The Action: The sellers were a young family looking to upsize. The buyers were a young couple with baby eager to get into the market and live in Mount Pleasant.

“We had a feeling there would be a lot of interest,” Ms. Cleaver says.

“It’s a beautiful condo and there are so few homes for sale in Mount Pleasant right now.”

She received five offers, mostly from families with young children. About 80 parties attended the open houses.

“More supply of family homes can be a piece of the [affordability] puzzle – large two and three bedroom condos, townhomes or row houses.”

