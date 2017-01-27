Some may think that over-the-top houses are unique to the Lower Mainland, but extravagance has crept into the northeast region of the province.

This particular mega-mansion looks like one of Richmond’s odes to opulent living, but it’s located in Fort St. John. The $6-million house on a gated compound at 11040 271 Road has been listed since last summer and the listing pictures alone have raised some eyebrows on real estate blogs.

Interior shots include a woman in a black and white prom gown with a small child in the background. In another picture, she’s wearing a short black dress and posing seductively.

“That one was a little strong, I won’t lie,” listing agent Roland Cataford says. “Everybody looks at it a bit differently.”

People have asked: “What is with that picture?” he says. “Respect it for what it is – it’s a pretty woman at a kitchen table. Behind the scenes I got a couple of concerns, whatnot. But [the owners] were really impressed with it.

“We thought, ‘Hey, we’re going to list the most expensive home in Fort St. John – why not throw something completely different at it?’”

A family friend of the owners poses for a photo for the listing of the mansion at 11040 271 Rd, Fort St. John. RolandCataford.com

The model in the photos is the owners’ family friend. They showed Mr. Cataford the photos and he decided they’d be a creative way to market the unique home. The 7,640 sq. ft. house on 160 acres was designed by the owners and took two years to build. There are palm trees out front and lion sculptures flanking the front gate. Sparing no expense, the fireplace is inlaid with diamonds and elsewhere there are Swarovski crystals.

“Yes, there are diamonds in the fireplace. You’d have a hard time counting them. Who thinks of that, right?”

Instead of merely painting the walls, many of them have been hand-painted with marble dust, so that at night, the house is illuminated like something on the Las Vegas strip. And most everything was imported.

“All the furniture is from Russia and China, including the kitchen table, the carpet, the couches – the wife had them special designed, all of it. The chandeliers were special order. He spent so much time on every detail.”

The house also has an element of mystique: “There are secret features to the house that not everybody needs to know,” he says.

The mansion is an outlier in the town, where most single-family homes sell for under $400,000. RolandCataford.com

On the agricultural property there is also a large trailer home and four-bay shop, which can be leased out. There are also modest revenues from the two oil-and-gas wells, and hayfield. A drone video of the house is posted at itshot.ca.

The mansion is an outlier, especially considering that half of single-family houses in Fort St. John sold for less than $382,000 last year. The high-end houses are typically around $2-million, Mr. Cataford says.

The city’s wealthiest have made their money from oil and gas and with the availability of big agricultural parcels of land, they can build sprawling dream houses. He says homeowners took a hit last year because the majority of the city depends on the oil-and-gas industry. As a result, the number of house listings soared, going from around 150 to 850 listings.

“Panic set in, people who were making $200,000 a year were suddenly not making anything. I remember last year, every fifth phone call I got was, ‘I just bought, can I sell?’”

Although signs are looking upward with an uptick in employment, the housing market is still soft. A custom designed house priced at $6-million won’t be an easy sell, which is why he’s now allowing people to see the house without having to show a cashier’s cheque for $1-million. In order to deter looky-loos, he had been insisting that buying agents screen potential buyers to prove they could afford the down payment. Despite a flurry of interest in the first couple of weeks, he has only shown it to two people.

“Just so we don’t waste time, if you are my client and want to see the house, I’d need to know you are preapproved for that amount. But now we’re lowering the threshold.”

Agent Roland Cataford recognizes that selling a home of this type, in its regional market, is a challenge. RolandCataford.com

Mr. Cataford said the owner declined to be interviewed, but he could say that he has known him for several years, and he is a “self-made” millionaire who worked in the oil patch.

“We have a lot of millionaires here, and they invest in real estate. Our millionaires wear blue jeans and might drive an old F1 50 [pick-up] with a bit of rust on it. You wouldn’t even know they are millionaires.”

Lionel Bouclin is looking to invest in B.C. real estate. The Saskatchewan cattle and grain farmer owns 4,000 acres of farmland and believes it’s a sound investment. He’s been a farmer for 37 years, not including his youth working on a farm. He’s seen a shift from local farmer owned land to wealthy investors looking for farmland because the returns are good. And the offers are often too good for a farmer to resist. He believes wealthy people will one day be majority owners of farmland, and farmers will be their tenants.

“It’s very sad, but what can you do? It’s progress and that’s the way the world goes.

“Every year I hear of a farmer who says, ‘I couldn’t say no,’” Mr. Bouclin says. “All the people with money don’t put it in the bank, because it doesn’t make any interest. It’s been a very good investment in the past 10 years for sure, because of low interest rates. “And Canada still has some of the cheapest farmland in the world. They aren’t making any more farmland, and the population is getting greater and greater.”

Mr. Bouclin has been looking around Fort St. John for a property investment, but he’s also looking in Kamloops. He’s especially interested in finding land with oil wells, or close to the proposed pipeline expansion.

“I’m looking for a good deal. If you can buy land out there with leases on it, it will almost pay for itself.”

Mr. Cataford hopes to lure buyers from the Lower Mainland. RolandCataford.com

However, he has no interest in a mega-mansion such as the one Mr. Cataford has listed.

“I wouldn’t give him $6-million because I don’t think there’s any house worth $6-million and the land is definitely not worth $6-million – not to me, anyway.”

Mr. Cataford says he understands the challenge. He expects it could take six months to a year before he could see offers.

“Nothing like this sells overnight … In these downturns it’s hard to know when it will turn around.”

He would like to lure some of the Lower Mainland’s multi-millionaire investors his way.

“If we could get more of them to invest up here it would be awesome. We were trying to tap into some advertising down there for those reasons, when [the Lower Mainland] got hit with the 15 per cent [foreign buyer tax], we were like, ‘Hey come up here.’”