Condos are leading the way in a revival of prices in the Vancouver region’s housing market, but sales activity remains below last year’s torrid pace.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said the benchmark price for condos sold last month in its territory reached $554,100, up 8.2 per cent over the past three months and a 16.6-per-cent gain from a year earlier. Benchmark prices are the industry’s representation of typical homes sold.

In the townhouse segment last month, the benchmark price hit $701,800, up 5.3 per cent over the past three months and a 15.3-per-cent increase compared with April, 2016.

Has home affordability actually improved in Vancouver?

Sales of single-family detached houses began falling in April, 2016, and continued sliding for several months after the B.C. government imposed a 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers in the Vancouver region in August.

Last month’s benchmark price of $1.52-million for detached houses in Greater Vancouver fell 3.9 per cent compared with August but rose 8.1 per cent over the past year.

For all housing types, there were 3,553 transactions of existing properties on the Multiple Listing Service last month, down 25.7 per cent from a year earlier, though the sales volume rang in 4.8 per cent above the 10-year average for April.

“Until more entry-level – or ‘missing middle’ – homes are available for sale in our market, we’ll likely continue to see prices increase,” board president Jill Oudil said in a statement Tuesday.

Fewer luxury mansions are selling, dragging down the average price for detached houses to $1.77-million in Greater Vancouver last month, a 2.7-per-cent decrease from April, 2016. The average price for resale condos, by contrast, have surged 20.1 per cent over the past year to $634,723 while the average price for townhouses increased 8 per cent to $833,223.

Industry experts say the B.C. government’s subsidy program for first-time home buyers, introduced in January, has contributed to the run-up in entry-level property prices over the past three months.

Housing affordability has been a major issue during campaigning for the May 9 provincial election by the B.C. Liberals and B.C. NDP.

The benchmark price of a detached house in the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board’s territory reached $888,900 in April, or a 14.5-per-cent improvement from the same month in 2016. The Fraser Valley board’s sales volume last month dropped 24.9 per cent from a year earlier.

Many residents have cashed out of the Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley to move to Victoria on Vancouver Island.

The benchmark price for detached houses in Victoria’s core has climbed 17.6 per cent over the past year to $805,100. The core encompasses the City of Victoria and suburbs such as Oak Bay, Esquimalt and View Royal, as well as parts of Saanich.

In the broader area called Greater Victoria, the benchmark price for detached properties last month hit $663,500, up 16.8 per cent from a year earlier.

Ara Balabanian, president of the Victoria Real Estate Board, said Victoria City Council wisely reversed course last week by scrapping earlier plans that would have asked the provincial government to slap a tax on foreign buyers in the B.C. capital.

“The issues that Vancouver and Toronto may have with regards to foreign buyers and speculators are much different than what we have in Victoria,” Mr. Balabanian said in an interview. “I don’t see any real reason to rush into a tax in our area.”

Between June 10 and Feb. 28, foreign purchasers accounted for 4.5 per cent of residential transactions in the Capital Regional District, which includes Victoria and suburbs such as Oak Bay and Saanich.

By comparison, foreign buyers accounted for more than 11 per cent of residential deals over the same period in the Vancouver suburbs of Richmond and Burnaby, according to data compiled by the B.C. government.

