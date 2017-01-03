Home values in the Vancouver region skyrocketed in the latest BC Assessment data, with the snapshot from mid-2016 capturing the housing market before it cooled off.

Assessments for single-family detached houses jumped 30 per cent to 50 per cent in value from July 1, 2015, to July 1, 2016. For example, a typical detached home on a lot whose width is 33 feet (10 metres) on Vancouver’s west side soared 41 per cent in value, BC Assessment said Tuesday.

The provincial Crown corporation estimates values on behalf of B.C. municipalities, which use the data to determine how much homeowners will pay in property taxes.

BC Assessment emphasizes that the valuation date is important because the housing market in the Vancouver area has slowed down since mid-2016. The amount that homeowners pay in property taxes will depend on how their increase in property value compares with the average in their community – meaning large increases in assessed values do not translate into comparable percentage jumps in tax bills.

The valuations reflect the state of the real estate sector weeks before the B.C. government implemented a 15-per-cent tax on foreign home buyers in Metro Vancouver on Aug. 2.

Sales volume peaked last March, while the average price for detached homes sold in the region called Greater Vancouver hit record highs that surpassed $1.8-million during the first quarter of 2016, according to real estate board data. The price for Greater Vancouver detached homes averaged $1.61-million in November, down 8.6 per cent from $1.76-million in July.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. founder Chip Wilson’s Vancouver waterfront mansion topped the list of the most expensive residential properties in British Columbia on July 1, 2016 – the fourth consecutive time that his home has been No. 1 in the province for an assessment year.

Mr. Wilson, who recently owned the property through 3085 Point Grey Road Holdings Ltd., saw his home’s assessed value jump to $75.8-million, up 18.7 per cent from $63.9-million on July 1, 2015, BC Assessment said.

A property at 4707 Belmont Avenue in Vancouver placed second on the provincial top-valued residential list. That home, recently owned by Pisonii (PTC) Ltd., increased 21.3 per cent in value to $69.2-million.

The price for detached homes sold in the City of Vancouver recently averaged more than $2.6-million.

