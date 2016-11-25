1723 ALBERNI ST., UNIT 1008, Vancouver

LISTING PRICE

$579,000

SELLING PRICE

$555,000

DAYS ON MARKET

16

TAXES

$1,266.27

MAINTENANCE FEE

$293.39

LISTING AGENT

Nicolas Blachette, Sutton Group, West Coast Realty

The Action: Both the seller and buyers are local, single, young working professionals. The sellers are upgrading to a larger home using the equity earned in the past four years. The buyers will live in the condo.

“The market is still very active downtown,” Mr. Blachette says. “Prices remain stable with a low inventory. Buyers who need to secure a home now because they can’t find a rental or are fed up renting for a very high price, however, are still very active and in high number.”

What They Got: This 579 square-foot condo has a bedroom and den, with open concept living area and kitchen. The southeast facing unit has floor-to-ceiling windows and views of downtown. Features include new stainless steel appliances and engineered laminate flooring, in-suite laundry and private gated garage. It is steps to Coal Harbour, Stanley Park and shopping.

The Agent’s Take: Listing agent Nicolas Blachette says he showed the suite to about 20 groups. It sold quickly, at almost $1,000 a square foot, which is about average for the West End. He says the location was a draw. The West End is also undergoing redevelopment, which will raise prices. “Within a few blocks east, there are two rezoning applications that will see high-end architectural towers for sale next year. One tower is almost sold out.”

