The rush to Vancouver’s suburbs has pushed up the proportion of single-family detached houses valued at $1-million or higher in the region, with the ripple effects being felt from Port Moody to White Rock.

More than 43 per cent of detached properties in Metro Vancouver had assessed values of at least $1-million on July 1, 2015, compared with 28 per cent on July 1, 2014, according to a new study by researcher Andy Yan, director of Simon Fraser University’s city program.

Report Typo/Error