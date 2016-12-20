Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A tax on foreign buyers and tighter rules on mortgage eligibility have had some success in cooling the Vancouver housing market – but also sent a signal to developers and builders to slow down. (Ben Nelms/Bloomberg)
Brent Jang

VANCOUVER — The Globe and Mail

The rush to Vancouver’s suburbs has pushed up the proportion of single-family detached houses valued at $1-million or higher in the region, with the ripple effects being felt from Port Moody to White Rock.

More than 43 per cent of detached properties in Metro Vancouver had assessed values of at least $1-million on July 1, 2015, compared with 28 per cent on July 1, 2014, according to a new study by researcher Andy Yan, director of Simon Fraser University’s city program.

