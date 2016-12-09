2217 35TH ST. SW, CALGARY

ASKING PRICE $709,900

SELLING PRICE $695,000

TAXES Not available

DAYS ON THE MARKET 98

CO-OP AGENT Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The Action

Agent Joel Gwillim lead clients through several new houses in central neighbourhoods to get a better sense of their wants and needs in a property. After touring over a dozen contenders this summer, they landed in Killarney, where they paid less than $700,000 for this new home with a double detached garage on a 0.69-acre lot.

What They Got

Last year, a builder completed this two-storey structure with a 2,900-square-foot plan, complete with a lower level recreation area with a fireplace, wet bar and guest room with a walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms.

Interior appointments are a mix of classic and contemporary, such as walnut hardwood floors and nine-foot ceilings in an open living room with a built-in wall unit and fireplace, as well as an eat-in kitchen with a quartz-topped island, pantry, two-toned cabinetry and an exit to a deck.

A skylight illuminates the staircase to laundry facilities and three bedrooms, including a master with a walk-in closet and six-piece en suite with heated floors.

The Agent’s Take

“It’s an older community, so there’s a good amount of trees,” Mr. Gwillim says. “And it’s in a quiet part of an inner-city community, so it’s not close to any busy roads and you don’t hear too much traffic.”

But this home’s biggest asset over others of similar size was its price. “It was a brand-new infill house, so we found it at a really good value compared to anything else we saw. We were seeing stuff built five or six years ago at the same price, whereas this was brand new, warrantied and never lived in,” Mr. Gwillim adds.

