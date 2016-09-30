1108 THIRD AVE., NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C.

LISTING PRICE $799,000

SELLING PRICE $780,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $452,000 (2011)

DAYS ON MARKET 8

TAXES $2,622

LISTING AGENT Keith Roy, Re/Max

The Action: The sellers purchased the home in 2011 and did several updates, including a reconfiguration of the layout. The young couple that purchased the home “fell in love with the nostalgic charm of a modernized historical home,” says listing agent Keith Roy.

“They also loved the large deck that was perched high on the Brow of the Hill with a wide-open view.” Mr. Roy held two open houses over one weekend, which attracted 30 parties.

“The weather was beautiful and the backyard looked great with late harvest fruit and chickens in the backyard,” he says. The sellers received one offer, which they accepted.

What They Got: This updated four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in New Westminster’s Brow of the Hill was built in 1892, but does not have heritage status.

The 1,761 sq. ft. house has two bedrooms up, two bedrooms down, with a new kitchen, new roof, plumbing, electrical, furnace and fully finished basement.

It has a mature garden with two decks and a view of the Fraser River, and is within walking distance of the River Market, shopping, trendy restaurants and transit.

The Agent’s Take: “When I put this house on the market, it was one of the lowest priced homes north of the Fraser River,” says Mr. Roy. Being north of the Fraser means commuting downtown doesn’t require travelling over a congested bridge, or paying tolls.

He says buyers are attracted to New Westminster’s central location, only 30 minutes from downtown Vancouver. He says the new 15-per-cent foreign buyer tax has also done a “good job” of slowing the market. “It’s given buyers an opportunity to consider their options and negotiate. The tax, however, has done nothing to stop the flow of foreign money.”

Report Typo/Error